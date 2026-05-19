India leads workplace AI adoption with 41% daily employee use
India's workplaces are buzzing with AI: 41% of employees use it daily and 80% interact with it multiple times a week.
That's way ahead of global averages, making India a trendsetter in how tech shapes our jobs.
Daily AI users feel less productive
Even with all this AI action, many daily users feel less productive, four times more than nonusers, actually.
Only 30% say they're fully engaged at work as AI pushes people toward creative and decision-driven tasks.
On the bright side, frequent users report better team vibes, and 11% of daily AI users report negative stress.
Women lead daily AI use
Women are leading daily AI use (44%), younger employees (18 to 39) are big adopters (43%), and larger companies see more daily users (54%).
So if you're working at a big firm or just starting out, chances are you're already riding the AI wave.