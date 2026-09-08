India life insurance premiums jump 33% to ₹41,198cr in August
Business
India's life insurance industry just had a big month: new business premiums shot up by 33% in August, reaching ₹41,198 crore.
The main boost came from group single-premium plans, which jumped over 56% and made up more than half the total.
It's a sign that more people (and companies) are investing in life cover.
LIC posts 45.3% new business growth
LIC led the charge with a huge 45.3% growth in new business premiums, thanks mostly to group single-premium business.
Private players like SBI Life and HDFC Life also saw gains: SBI Life's retail-weighted premium rose by 21.8%, while HDFC Life grew steadily too.
Overall, the whole industry is seeing strong demand for both individual and group life insurance right now.