India life insurers' July 2026 new premiums jump 20.7% ₹47,004.84cr
Business
The life insurance industry in India just saw a big boost: new business premiums jumped 20.7% in July 2026, reaching ₹47,004.84 crore.
This growth was mainly fueled by higher group premium collections and a slight increase in policies sold, now at 22.98 lakh.
So, more people and companies are investing in life insurance than last year.
LIC 1st-year premiums rise 23.8%
LIC stayed on top with a strong 23.8% rise in first-year premiums, even though it sold fewer policies overall.
Private insurers also stepped up, growing their premium collections by 16.3% and selling more policies than before.
From April to July this year, total first-year premiums across all insurers hit ₹1.56 lakh crore, a clear sign the sector is thriving right now.