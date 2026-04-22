India life insurers post 15.7% new business rise, total ₹4.6L/cr

LIC leads with group insurance ₹1.9L/cr

Private insurers grabbed more market share: SBI Life nudged up by 0.3%, while HDFC Life and LIC slipped a bit.

Still, LIC remains the biggest player thanks to its strong group insurance business (₹1.9 lakh crore in premiums).

SBI Life and Axis Max Life both saw strong growth in individual business, and some companies like PNB MetLife offset a decline in individual business with gains in group insurance, showing how insurers are adapting fast to keep up their momentum.