India lifts emergency controls on natural gas as LNG stabilizes
Business
Good news for energy users: India just ended its emergency controls on natural gas.
These rules were put in place earlier this year when conflicts in the Middle East messed with liquefied natural gas, or LNG, shipments, but things have now stabilized and supply is back to normal.
Government prioritized gas after Hormuz disruptions
Earlier, disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global LNG, caused serious shortages, forcing the government to prioritize gas for critical industries.
Now that supplies are steady again, regular distribution can resume, signaling a recovery from those rocky months.