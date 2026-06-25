India lifts packed LPG restrictions as Strait of Hormuz reopens
India just rolled back its restrictions on commercial packed LPG supplies, bringing them back to normal levels, while bulk LPG supplies are partially restored to 50% of pre-crisis consumption levels.
This move follows a U.S.-Iran agreement that helped ease tensions in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for India's fuel imports.
With global supply looking steadier, things are finally getting back on track.
Bulk LPG up to 50% capacity
As of June 25, bulk LPG supplies can reach up to one-half of what they were before the crisis.
The government is also tweaking how it uses certain hydrocarbon streams so more can go to industries like petrochemicals, while keeping domestic LPG production steady.
For hotels, restaurants, and factories that rely on LPG, this is a big relief after months of tough restrictions.