India likely to extend RoDTEP refunds scheme for 5 years
Business
Good news for exporters: India's RoDTEP scheme, which refunds certain taxes on exported goods, is likely to be extended for another five years instead of ending this month.
The move aims to make life a bit easier for businesses sending products abroad by covering taxes they cannot get refunded elsewhere.
Government seeks ₹23,000 cr RoDTEP funding
The government is pushing for ₹23,000 crore for 2026-27 in funding for RoDTEP, with the scheme supporting key sectors.
After restoring full benefits in March (they had been trimmed before), officials are also making exports simpler for small businesses: no more membership certificate needed for shipments up to ₹3 lakh.
This should help smaller players join the export game with less hassle.