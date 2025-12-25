India likely to miss $1 trillion export target by FY26
According to Ajay Shrivastava from the Global Trade Research Initiative, India's exports are on track to reach about $850 billion in FY26—falling short of the big $1 trillion goal projected by others.
The gap, nearly $150 billion, comes down to a tough global economy and more countries putting up trade barriers, says Ajay Shrivastava from the Global Trade Research Initiative.
For context, exports last year were around $825 billion.
What's changing in India's trade game?
Exports to the US dropped sharply (down 20.7% between May and November), but sales to other countries actually grew by 5.5%.
Shrivastava points out this could be an early sign that India is looking beyond its usual partners—and he thinks it's time for India to push into more high-tech and medium-tech products if it wants lasting growth.
How can India get closer to its export dream?
Shrivastava suggests sealing major trade deals with the US and EU soon could make a real difference.
He also recommends focusing on key issues at the World Trade Organization and teaming up with countries like Brazil and South Africa on agriculture—moves that, by boosting exports, might help ease currency pressures caused by rising US interest rates.