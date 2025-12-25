Navi Mumbai International Airport begins commercial flights: Check schedule

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) officially started its commercial operations today. The first flight to land at the new facility was IndiGo 's 6E460 from Bengaluru, which touched down at 8:00am. The arrival was celebrated with a ceremonial water cannon salute, a customary aviation tradition for inaugural landings. Shortly after, NMIA witnessed its first departure with IndiGo's flight to Hyderabad taking off at 8:40am.

Operational capacity NMIA to handle 15 departures on opening day On its first day, NMIA will handle 15 scheduled departures. The airport will operate for 12 hours in the initial phase, from 8am to 8pm. It can manage up to 24 scheduled daily departures to 13 destinations and accommodate up to 10 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures) per hour. IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air are among the airlines that will operate domestic services from NMIA on its opening day.

Expansion strategy NMIA's future plans and connectivity options From February 2026, NMIA plans to gradually expand operations to 24-hour services. The airport is expected to ease congestion at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and add much-needed capacity to meet rising passenger demand in the region. The first phase of this five-phased project was built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore. Once fully completed, the airport will cater to 90 million passengers annually with dedicated cargo terminals and multimodal connectivity.