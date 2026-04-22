India likely to notify new online gaming rules, create OGAI
Business
Big update for gamers: India is likely to notify its new online gaming rules starting Wednesday.
This follows last year's Online Gaming Act and introduces the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) to oversee how games are run and keep things fair.
India splits games into 3 types
Online games will now be split into three types: esports, social games, and real-money gaming.
Esports and social games are likely to get support, but real-money gaming could be banned.
If you're a company offering non-monetary games, you won't need to register under the new regime, so things stay simple for a large section of casual gaming platforms.
Real-money gaming: 3yr jail 1cr fine
Anyone caught running or helping with real-money gaming could face up to three years in jail and a ₹1 crore fine.