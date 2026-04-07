India likely to roll out $1.5 billion GIC Re fund Business Apr 07, 2026

India is likely to roll out a $1.5 billion reinsurance fund to help Indian ships facing sky-high insurance costs while sailing through risky areas in West Asia.

The fund, managed by GIC Re, is meant to make things easier for insurers and keep trade moving smoothly, especially through hotspots like the Strait of Hormuz.