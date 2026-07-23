India local-content policy causes solar shutdowns, risks nearly $4 billion

Panels made with Indian cells now cost almost twice as much as those using Chinese parts; bad news for India's big clean energy plans.

The country relies on China for 95% of its solar cell imports, and tech restrictions from China are slowing things down even more.

Right now, India can build lots of panels but can only produce a fraction of the needed cells.

If things don't improve soon, hitting that 2030 green energy target could get a lot tougher.