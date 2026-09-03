India lowers FY26 GDP estimate by ₹12 trillion after rebasing

Garg stressed that this revision isn't about past mistakes or overestimating growth.

"I won't say that there was an overestimation of the data," he said.

The tweak also reflects how India's economy is changing and uses improved data sources like GST and e-Vahan registrations.

Despite the update, India saw strong 7.8% growth in the first quarter of FY27, with real estate, tourism, and other indicators all doing well.