India LPG consumption falls 8% H1 2026 after Hormuz closure
India's LPG (cooking gas) use dropped by 8% in the first half of 2026, down to 14.74 million tons from last year's 15.95 million tons.
The main reason? The closure of the Strait of Hormuz during ongoing West Asia conflicts, which blocked a key supply route.
Since India gets about 60% of its LPG from imports (and most of that from the Middle East), this disruption hit hard.
US now India's top LPG supplier
May saw India's lowest LPG consumption in over five years at just 2.13 million tons, but things picked up slightly in June with a bit more supply coming in, especially from the US (now India's top supplier for March-June).
Looking ahead, a new U.S.-Iran agreement and relaxed sanctions should reopen shipping lanes through Hormuz, so India's LPG situation could improve soon.