India LPG consumption falls 8% H1 2026 after Hormuz closure Business Jul 02, 2026

India's LPG (cooking gas) use dropped by 8% in the first half of 2026, down to 14.74 million tons from last year's 15.95 million tons.

The main reason? The closure of the Strait of Hormuz during ongoing West Asia conflicts, which blocked a key supply route.

Since India gets about 60% of its LPG from imports (and most of that from the Middle East), this disruption hit hard.