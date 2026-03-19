India mandates gas producers, marketers to share data

Why is this happening?

With LNG imports from the Middle East disrupted, the government is making sure LPG production and CNG/PNG are designated Priority Sector I (up to 100% of average consumption); fertilizers are Priority Sector II (70% of average consumption); other industrial consumers are covered under Priority Sectors III/IV (around 80% of average consumption).

Supplies to less critical sectors like petrochemicals are being cut back.

GAIL will now coordinate how gas is diverted so shortages hit as few people as possible.

Bottom line: This order is all about keeping your daily essentials running smoothly when energy supplies get tight.