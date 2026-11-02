India manufacturing PMI slips to 54.7 in October while expanding
Business
India's manufacturing sector cooled slightly in October, with the PMI dropping to 54.7 from September's 55.1.
Even with this dip, the number stays above 50, which means factories are still expanding, just at a gentler pace.
India exports rise, costs ease
Export orders actually hit a six-month high thanks to strong demand from places like the US and Saudi Arabia, helping balance out the slowdown.
Plus, input cost inflation dropped to its lowest since February, so manufacturers are managing expenses well and even hiring more people as they get ready for future demand.