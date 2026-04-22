India markets slip after stalled Iran talks, Trump extends ceasefire

Brent $98 raises India inflation concerns

Global markets are also feeling the pressure: Nifty futures pointed to a weak start, and Brent crude is holding at $98 a barrel after Trump said the US Navy would continue the blockade of Iranian ports.

Oil prices have jumped 35% since late February thanks to the late-February attack on Iran, raising concerns about inflation in India, where most oil is imported.

This could make things pricier at home and slow down economic growth if tensions drag on.