India markets slip after stalled Iran talks, Trump extends ceasefire
Business
India's stock market opened lower this morning, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping after news of stalled peace talks with Iran.
Investors are staying cautious following US President Trump's move to extend the ceasefire, which has kept everyone on edge.
Brent $98 raises India inflation concerns
Global markets are also feeling the pressure: Nifty futures pointed to a weak start, and Brent crude is holding at $98 a barrel after Trump said the US Navy would continue the blockade of Iranian ports.
Oil prices have jumped 35% since late February thanks to the late-February attack on Iran, raising concerns about inflation in India, where most oil is imported.
This could make things pricier at home and slow down economic growth if tensions drag on.