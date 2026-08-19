India may anchor homegrown chip startups under 1.28 trillion-rupee plan

By using its buying power, the government hopes to encourage India-designed chips in areas like CCTV, telecom, defense, and aerospace, especially where security is a big deal.

For example, after Chinese brands couldn't meet certification standards for CCTV equipment, there is an opportunity for Indian-designed chips in CCTV cameras.

Plus, with the upcoming Semicon India 2026 conference bringing together over 240 global companies this September, there's a real spotlight on making India a serious player in the chip game.