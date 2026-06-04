Why India may cut tax on foreign bond investors

The Indian government is considering removing or slashing the 20% withholding tax on interest income from government bonds for foreign investors. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to attract foreign capital and stabilize the rupee amid rising oil prices and significant withdrawals by foreign investors from Indian equities. The decision was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's Cabinet and is seen as a key step in insulating the Indian economy from external shocks.

Geopolitical influence Iran war's impact on India's energy imports The ongoing Iran war has raised concerns over supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route. India, which imports over 80% of its crude oil needs, is particularly vulnerable to any disruption in global oil supplies or a sustained rise in energy prices. This directly affects the country's trade balance, inflation outlook and currency stability.

Economic pressure Soaring Brent crude prices and their implications for India Brent crude prices have jumped sharply from around $70 per barrel to a range of $95-$105 per barrel. This surge translates into a significantly larger import bill for India, which relies heavily on imported energy. Higher oil costs mean more dollar payments to foreign suppliers, increasing demand for the US currency and putting further pressure on the rupee.

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Currency challenges Rupee's performance against dollar The rupee has depreciated by over 5% since the start of this year, hitting a record low of 96.965 against the US dollar on May 20. A weaker rupee increases import costs, particularly crude oil, and raises the rupee value of external obligations. It also affects foreign investor sentiment as overseas investors ultimately evaluate returns in dollar terms.

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Investment shift Record FPI outflows from Indian equities Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore from Indian equities in 2026 so far, more than double the amount withdrawn in the whole of 2025. March alone saw foreign investors selling Indian equities worth around ₹1.17 lakh crore, one of the largest monthly withdrawals on record. The trend is driven by heightened global uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and a broader shift in international investor preferences toward markets like South Korea and Taiwan.