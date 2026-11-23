India may import at least 2 million tons of sugar
India may have to import at least two million tons of sugar between October 2026 and September 2027.
This move comes as domestic stocks are expected to dip dangerously low, barely enough for a month's use.
The Food Ministry says a proactive import policy is needed to keep prices in check, especially with global supply looking shaky.
Production shortfall prompts duty-free imports
Sugar production at home is falling short: estimates for 2026-27 are around 27.5 to 28.5 million tons, but demand sits at 29 million tons.
Tough weather, like weak monsoons in key regions, has hit sugarcane yields hard.
To help out, the government's making it easier to bring in sugar duty-free and letting imported sugar go straight into local markets.
Expect more updates on this plan early next year as the situation unfolds.