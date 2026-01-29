India may miss $100bn agri-export target by 2030

Exports are up, but challenges remain

The Economic Survey reports agricultural exports of $51.1 billion in FY25; it does not report an 8.8% increase or a $25.9 billion figure for early FY26.

Marine products led the way, and rice, spices, buffalo meat, and coffee each topped $1 billion.

Still, issues like supply bottlenecks, weak infrastructure, and sudden export bans risk holding India back.

States like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are top contributors, but agriculture's share of overall trade hasn't really budged.