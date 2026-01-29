India may miss $100bn agri-export target by 2030
India's big dream of hitting $100 billion in combined exports of agriculture, marine products, and food and beverages by 2030 is looking tough.
The latest Economic Survey (Jan 29, 2026) says exports hit $51.1 billion in FY25, but growth has slowed since FY23—even though the global market keeps growing.
Exports are up, but challenges remain
The Economic Survey reports agricultural exports of $51.1 billion in FY25; it does not report an 8.8% increase or a $25.9 billion figure for early FY26.
Marine products led the way, and rice, spices, buffalo meat, and coffee each topped $1 billion.
Still, issues like supply bottlenecks, weak infrastructure, and sudden export bans risk holding India back.
States like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are top contributors, but agriculture's share of overall trade hasn't really budged.
Why it matters
For young Indians eyeing global opportunities or careers in agri-tech and trade, these trends matter:
steady export growth could mean more jobs and innovation—but only if the sector can tackle its roadblocks head-on.