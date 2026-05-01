India may raise fuel prices as oil stays above $100

Excise cut undermined by shipping costs

Even after cutting excise duties by ₹1.7 lakh crore to help out, extra costs from expensive shipping routes and higher insurance are making things tougher.

India's strategic petroleum reserve covers 15 days right now, and plans are underway to build a 30-day strategic gas reserve.

daily gas imports remain pricey and industries are feeling the pinch.

Other countries like Germany and Japan have already hiked pump prices by 20% to 30%, so India may follow suit to balance its budget and energy needs.