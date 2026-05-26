India may reroute $1.2B exports through Oman from June 1
With the Strait of Hormuz facing disruptions, India is turning to Oman for a smoother trade path.
Thanks to a fresh free trade deal kicking in from June 1, about $1.2 billion of Indian exports could be rerouted through Oman instead of the usual Gulf economies.
This move comes as India's exports to those Gulf markets reached $7.5 billion in 2024, so it's a pretty big shift.
Oman imports industrial goods and cosmetics
Industrial goods and machinery top the list, with Oman already importing $60 million worth of vessels and floating structures from India (and room for more).
Electrical transformers and insulated conductors are also seeing strong potential for rerouting through Oman.
On the consumer side, Oman now takes in nearly half of India's cosmetic exports ($126 million out of $267 million), plus significant shares in textiles, tiles, processed foods, and packaging materials, making Oman an increasingly important hub as Gulf routes stay unstable.