India may reroute $1.2B exports through Oman from June 1

Oman imports industrial goods and cosmetics

Industrial goods and machinery top the list, with Oman already importing $60 million worth of vessels and floating structures from India (and room for more).

Electrical transformers and insulated conductors are also seeing strong potential for rerouting through Oman.

On the consumer side, Oman now takes in nearly half of India's cosmetic exports ($126 million out of $267 million), plus significant shares in textiles, tiles, processed foods, and packaging materials, making Oman an increasingly important hub as Gulf routes stay unstable.