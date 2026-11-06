India may see up to 35,000 GCC jobs by 2027
Business
India could see up to 35,000 new jobs in global capability centers (GCCs) by 2027, thanks to a wave of 160 to 175 new centers opening up.
This hiring boost is mostly driven by mid-sized US companies turning to India for tech talent, especially as H-1B visa rules get tighter back home.
US mid-sized firms increasing India inquiries
US mid-sized companies are definitely eyeing India's skilled workforce; ANSR says they're getting an increasing number of inquiries about setting up shop here.
But so far, this interest is yet to translate into plans for large-scale relocation of jobs from the US just yet.
If these plans take off, it'll only strengthen India's spot as a global tech hub.