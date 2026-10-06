India meets Amazon Google Cisco execs to discuss tax simplification

India is hoping to attract more tech giants by making its tax and customs rules simpler.

Tax directors and finance executives from Amazon, Google, Cisco, and others just sat down with India's tax authorities, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), led by Shefali Goradia, chairperson of Deloitte South Asia and the Silicon Valley Tax Directors Group (SVTDG), to discuss how business can run smoother here.