India meets Amazon Google Cisco execs to discuss tax simplification
India is hoping to attract more tech giants by making its tax and customs rules simpler.
Tax directors and finance executives from Amazon, Google, Cisco, and others just sat down with India's tax authorities, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), led by Shefali Goradia, chairperson of Deloitte South Asia and the Silicon Valley Tax Directors Group (SVTDG), to discuss how business can run smoother here.
Focus on simplifying GST and customs
The main focus was on making the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and customs procedures easier for global tech firms.
The idea is to cut down on red tape and lower compliance costs so companies can operate more easily in India.
While there aren't any new rules yet, these talks show India's serious about becoming a friendlier place for international tech investment.