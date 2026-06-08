India, MERCOSUR aiming to expand trade pact by mid-2027

MERCOSUR deal could add 1,500-3,000 items

Right now, the deal covers about 450 products with lower tariffs. The new plan could expand the list to about 1,500-3,000 items (think engineering goods, cars, medicines, and electronics) making it way easier for Indian companies to reach Latin American markets.

Plus, cutting those steep import duties (up to 50% in places like Brazil and Argentina) could mean better prices and more choices on both sides.