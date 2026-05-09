India misses AI rally as Nifty drops 13% in USD Business May 09, 2026

India's stock market has had a rough 2026, mostly because it's not really part of the global AI hype.

According to Motilal Oswal's latest report, countries like South Korea and Taiwan saw huge gains, up 53% and 33%, thanks to their strong presence in AI hardware and semiconductors.

Meanwhile, India's Nifty index dropped by 13% in USD terms, showing just how much it's missing out.