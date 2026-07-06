India mobile bills may rise 12-15% after telco price hikes

Jio Airtel add millions, Vodafone-Idea trails

Jio and Airtel are still adding millions of new users (about seven million for Jio and five million for Airtel in Q1FY27) and both have rolled out 5G across over 90% of districts. Their focus now is getting more people on 5G devices.

Vodafone Idea is lagging behind in new subscribers but has managed to cut its dues down to ₹25,000 crore and expand its 5G reach to 100 cities. Still, it's working hard just to keep up with the competition.