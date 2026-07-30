India moves quickly on SAF policy to meet CORSIA
India is working quickly on a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) policy so its airlines can meet international climate standards set by ICAO's CORSIA rules by January 1, 2027.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says the draft is almost ready after many discussions with different ministries and industry players.
He is focused on finding affordable ways to produce and use SAF, so airlines and travelers aren't hit too hard.
Minister directs stakeholders to expedite SAF
A big review meeting brought together officials from the civil aviation, petroleum & natural gas, environment, forest and climate change ministries, plus airline companies and airport operators.
The minister directed stakeholders to expedite SAF production, certification, and supply chain preparation.
The goal: make sure India is fully prepared well before the mandatory phase of CORSIA begins.