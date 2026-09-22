India mulls changing 10% cap to let airports own airlines
India is thinking about changing a rule that stops New Delhi and Mumbai airport operators from owning more than 10% of any airline.
The goal? To shake up the local airline scene, which is currently dominated by just two players, IndiGo and Air India, who fly nearly 90% of domestic passengers.
Talks are still in progress, so nothing's final yet.
Bengaluru allowed, Mumbai New Delhi blocked
Right now, Bengaluru's airport can launch an airline, while Mumbai (run by Adani Group) and New Delhi (managed by GMR Airports) are blocked from doing so.
If the rules change, these big airport operators could launch or invest in their own airlines.
This move comes after some major shake-ups in Indian aviation, like Jet Airways and Go Airlines shutting down, plus Tata merging Vistara with AirAsia India.
If it goes through, expect more competition and maybe even better options for travelers.