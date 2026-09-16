India mulls cutting vegetable oils import tax amid rising inflation
India is looking at lowering import taxes on vegetable oils to help cool down rising food prices, especially with the festival season coming up.
Inflation jumped in August 2026, mostly because of pricier groceries, so the government hopes this move will make essentials more affordable for everyone while still supporting local farmers.
India's 5% vegetable oils duty proposal
As the world's top buyer of vegetable oils, India gets most of its supply from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia.
Recent price hikes, thanks to global tensions and climate issues, have made things tougher at home.
A similar tax cut last year shook up global markets, showing just how much India's decisions can impact prices worldwide.
This proposed 5% duty cut aims to keep things stable for both shoppers and farmers.