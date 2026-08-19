India mulls duty free sugar imports amid festival price surge

India is thinking about importing sugar without any import tax for the first time in almost 10 years.

Why? Sugar prices have shot up nearly 20% in places like Maharashtra's Kolhapur market since early August, now at ₹5,350 per 100kg.

With big festivals like Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi coming up, the government wants to make sure there's enough sugar for everyone, and hopefully keep prices in check.