India mulls ₹5,000cr emergency credit for domestic airlines and jobs

India trims jet-fuel prices, cuts fees

Beyond the proposed credit boost, the government has already cut landing and parking fees by 25% at major airports since April 8 and trimmed jet fuel prices for domestic flights this month (with more cuts possible in May).

There is also talk of letting Air India use a new China route to save fuel and of pushing for lower jet fuel taxes.

All these steps are meant to help airlines stay afloat without slashing services or laying off staff.