India mulls ₹5,000cr emergency credit for domestic airlines and jobs
India's domestic airlines could get some much-needed help.
The government is considering a ₹5,000 crore emergency credit scheme, letting each airline access up to ₹1,500 crore.
This move aims to keep flights running and jobs safe as many carriers struggle with unpaid salaries and rising costs, especially after the recent U.S.-Iran conflict slowed down travel.
India trims jet-fuel prices, cuts fees
Beyond the proposed credit boost, the government has already cut landing and parking fees by 25% at major airports since April 8 and trimmed jet fuel prices for domestic flights this month (with more cuts possible in May).
There is also talk of letting Air India use a new China route to save fuel and of pushing for lower jet fuel taxes.
All these steps are meant to help airlines stay afloat without slashing services or laying off staff.