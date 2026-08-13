India mutual fund industry records ₹85.75L/cr net inflows July 2026
India's mutual fund industry just broke its own record, pulling in a massive ₹85.75 lakh crore in net inflows for July 2026.
That's up over 4% from last month and nearly 14% compared to last year's net mutual fund AUM, clear proof that more people are trusting mutual funds with their money.
This surge highlights how investing is catching on across the country.
Mutual funds: Corporates 37%, small-caps leading
Corporations led the pack, holding about 37% of assets, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) followed with nearly 34%, and retail investors made up another 27%.
Most of the money went into equity and balanced funds, which made up over half of all assets, especially small-cap funds, which were the top choice this month.
The numbers show small-cap funds had the highest inflow for the month as confidence grows.