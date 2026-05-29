India named least constrained data center market in Asia-Pacific

India's data-center capacity is set to grow to over 3 GW by the end of 2028

India's data-center capacity is set to grow to over 3 GW by the end of 2028, with Mumbai leading the charge.

But it's not just about the big cities, new edge-style centers are popping up in places like Jaipur and Lucknow too.

With strong policy support and cost advantages, India's become a seriously attractive place for anyone looking to build digital infrastructure.