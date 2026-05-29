India named least constrained data center market in Asia-Pacific
Business
India just grabbed the title of the least constrained data center market in Asia-Pacific, thanks to low power costs, lower construction costs, and fewer labor issues.
This has made India a magnet for big tech investments from companies focused on AI, cloud services, and global operations.
India's data-center capacity is set to grow to over 3 GW by the end of 2028
India's data-center capacity is set to grow to over 3 GW by the end of 2028, with Mumbai leading the charge.
But it's not just about the big cities, new edge-style centers are popping up in places like Jaipur and Lucknow too.
With strong policy support and cost advantages, India's become a seriously attractive place for anyone looking to build digital infrastructure.