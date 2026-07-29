India needs $350-$435B for AI and data centers by 2030
India is gearing up for a massive tech leap: by 2030, the country needs to invest between $350 billion and $435 billion to build out AI and data center infrastructure, says OmniScience Insights Labs.
To keep up with rising demand from AI, cloud computing, and digital services, India's data center capacity has to jump from just 1.6 gigawatts today to 19 to 23 gigawatts by 2030.
India's AI centers could require $340B
Most of this investment will fuel new AI-powered facilities, which are way more expensive (and power-hungry) than traditional data centers.
Traditional sites need about $77 billion to $96 billion, but AI-focused centers could require up to $340 billion on their own.
All data centers could require around 160 terawatt-hours of electricity every year by 2030.
The report points out that getting there means tackling big challenges like reliable power supply and water management, so smart planning now is key if India wants its digital future to really take off.