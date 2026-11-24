India needs $37B investments and $2B annually for space economy
India's space economy was valued at about $8.4 billion in 2022-23, but if the country wants a bigger piece of the global space pie, it will need to attract roughly $2 billion in annual private capital each year through 2036, according to a new report.
Over the next decade, total investments of up to $37 billion will be needed, way more than what public funds alone can cover.
Report urges startup funds and insurers
To hit an ambitious target of a $44 billion space economy by 2033 (including $11 billion from exports), India has to attract way more private investment.
The report suggests setting up growth-stage funds like special funds for startups and local insurance options so new companies can grow and take bigger risks.
The big message: it's time for banks, insurers, and investors to get on board if India wants its space dreams to really take off.