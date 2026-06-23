India needs 7-8% GDP growth for 2047 developed-nation target

Atmanirbhar Bharat means worldwide competitiveness

Dev clarified that Atmanirbhar Bharat isn't only about reducing imports: it's really about making Indian products better and more competitive worldwide.

He added that the government is pushing domestic manufacturing for 100 items and focusing on organic farming to manage fertilizer costs.

Falling global urea prices have helped ease subsidy pressures, but Dev warned that issues like conflicts in West Asia or El Nino could still impact inflation.