India New Zealand FTA launches October 20, 2026 targeting NZ$7bn trade
Business
India and New Zealand's new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) goes live on October 20, 2026, aiming to give Indian exports zero-duty access in New Zealand.
The goal? To double trade between the two countries to NZ$7 billion (about ₹35,000 crore) by 2030, with hopes of an 18% compounded annual growth rate in bilateral trade.
FTA brings ₹2L cr boost farmers
The FTA brings a massive ₹2 lakh crore investment boost for Indian farmers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs.
There's also a focus on better farming practices and easier movement for Indian students and workers: think guaranteed work visas if you're heading to New Zealand for studies.
Plus, the deal highlights India's push to expand global trade ties and boost homegrown manufacturing.