India New Zealand FTA starts October 20 removing import duties

With tariffs dropping by up to 10%, industries like textiles, auto parts, chemicals, and food processing are expected to get a solid edge.

Exporters must ensure their products meet the FTA's rules of origin and obtain the prescribed Certificate of Origin or use another suggested mechanism to qualify for these benefits.

Even though New Zealand is a smaller market, trade between the countries already hit $1.15 billion in FY26 bilateral trade in goods, and with a commitment from New Zealand to facilitate $20 billion in investment into India over the next 15 years, both trade and job opportunities could see a real boost.