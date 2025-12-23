Next Article
India, New Zealand seal game-changing finance deal
Business
India and New Zealand just wrapped up a major upgrade to their Free Trade Agreement with a new Financial Services Annex.
This move opens more doors for banks and insurers from both countries, boosts foreign investment limits, and offers better access to each other's markets.
Why should you care?
This deal means more Indian bank branches in New Zealand (and vice versa), faster cross-border payments using UPI tech, and even smoother digital money transfers for the Indian diaspora.
It also sets the stage for fintech collabs, stronger data protections, and more IT outsourcing jobs.
Plus, with $20 billion in new investments expected over 15 years—and zero-duty access for Indian exports—both countries are set to benefit big time.