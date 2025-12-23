India, New Zealand seal game-changing finance deal

Why should you care?

This deal means more Indian bank branches in New Zealand (and vice versa), faster cross-border payments using UPI tech, and even smoother digital money transfers for the Indian diaspora.

It also sets the stage for fintech collabs, stronger data protections, and more IT outsourcing jobs.

Plus, with $20 billion in new investments expected over 15 years—and zero-duty access for Indian exports—both countries are set to benefit big time.