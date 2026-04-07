India New Zealand to sign FTA in Delhi April 24
India and New Zealand are gearing up to sign a free-trade agreement, or FTA, on April 24, 2026, in Delhi.
This deal is all about boosting economic ties: Indian goods will get tariff-free access to New Zealand, and both countries hope to draw in $20 billion in investment over the next 15 years.
The signing is likely to happen at Bharat Mandapam.
FTA to double trade to $5bn
The FTA is expected to double trade between the two nations to $5 billion within five years.
India gets zero-duty export access, while tariffs on 95% of New Zealand's exports (think wool, coal, and wine) will drop.
Some sensitive items, such as dairy and onions, stay protected with current tariffs.
Plus, there's a new visa pathway for 5,000 Indian professionals each year including IT and health care among other eligible professions/sectors to work in New Zealand.