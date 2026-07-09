India objects to WTO interim e-commerce plan over consensus concerns
Business
India isn't happy with a new temporary interim arrangement to implement the e-commerce agreement that 66 WTO countries want to roll out.
In a communication circulated by the WTO on Thursday, India argued the plan skips over the usual consensus rule and wants clear, written answers from other countries about how this decision is being made.
India questions Annex 4 inclusion
India's also questioning why the e-commerce deal is being added to Annex 4, a section for trade deals that only some members sign up for, especially since similar attempts failed twice last year due to lack of consensus.
Plus, India wants details about making the WTO director-general responsible for this agreement and insists these concerns get officially discussed at future meetings.