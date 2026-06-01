India Oman CEPA lets Indian firms hire Indians in Oman
India and Oman have finalized a major trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which kicked off on June 1, 2026.
Thanks to this pact, Indian companies in Oman can now hire Indian workers in addition to Oman's strict local hiring rules.
It's a big win for Indian nationals looking for jobs in Oman, especially on projects run by Indian firms, and offers extra protection for workers where Indians own most of the business.
Oman to lift marble export ban
CEPA is also making life easier for artisans from places like Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, as they can finally access raw marble blocks after Oman committed to lift its export ban.
Plus, both countries will now facilitate a mutual recognition agreement for halal certification, which should smooth out trade even more.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called it, highlighting how this deal strengthens economic ties and opens up fresh opportunities for businesses alike.