India Oman CEPA lets Indian firms hire Indians in Oman Business Jun 01, 2026

India and Oman have finalized a major trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which kicked off on June 1, 2026.

Thanks to this pact, Indian companies in Oman can now hire Indian workers in addition to Oman's strict local hiring rules.

It's a big win for Indian nationals looking for jobs in Oman, especially on projects run by Indian firms, and offers extra protection for workers where Indians own most of the business.