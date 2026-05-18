India is aiming for exports worth $2 trillion in the next five years

India-Oman FTA might be effective from June 1: Piyush Goyal

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:18 pm May 18, 202605:18 pm

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India's free trade agreement (FTA) with Oman should come into effect from June 1, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced today. The minister also said that other FTAs are likely to be implemented this year after legal ratification. To note, India is aiming for exports worth $2 trillion in the next five years. In FY26, the country's total exports, including services, reached a record high of $863 billion.