India Oman South Africa propose WTO reforms on decision-making fairness
Business
India, Oman, and South Africa just pitched a new plan to shake up the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Their proposal zeroes in on making decision-making fairer, boosting development support, and updating how special treatment works for different countries.
They're also calling for ongoing talks to fix how disputes get settled at the WTO.
WTO plan starts April 2026
The plan kicks off in April 2026, with progress updates set for July and December in both 2026 and 2027.
There's a midterm check-in before the next big WTO meeting to see if things are on track.
Even though these countries don't always agree on every detail, they're teaming up to make sure real reform actually happens this time.