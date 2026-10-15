India on track for $500B merchandise exports FY27, Rajesh Agrawal
India is on track to cross $500 billion in merchandise exports for fiscal 2027, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
In just the first half of this fiscal year (April-September), exports hit $259.9 billion, an 18.5% jump from last year's numbers.
India non-petroleum exports $218.7B, engineering leads
Most of this growth comes from non-petroleum sectors, which brought in $218.7 billion, a solid 15.5% rise over last year.
The US the U.A.E. and China are India's top buyers right now. Engineering goods led with $70.9 billion in exports, followed by petroleum products at $41.2 billion, and electronics at $32 billion.
Agrawal credits stronger domestic production for this boost and hopes everyone keeps up the momentum so India can officially hit that historic $500 billion mark in FY27, a big win for the country's economy!