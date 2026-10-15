India on track for $500B merchandise exports FY27, Rajesh Agrawal

Most of this growth comes from non-petroleum sectors, which brought in $218.7 billion, a solid 15.5% rise over last year.

The US the U.A.E. and China are India's top buyers right now. Engineering goods led with $70.9 billion in exports, followed by petroleum products at $41.2 billion, and electronics at $32 billion.

Agrawal credits stronger domestic production for this boost and hopes everyone keeps up the momentum so India can officially hit that historic $500 billion mark in FY27, a big win for the country's economy!