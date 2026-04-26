India on track to attract over $90 billion FDI 2025-26
Business
India is on track to pull in over $90 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) for fiscal 2025-26, according to Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran.
With $88 billion already logged by February, FDI could grow 10% from last year, making up 2% of India's GDP for the first time and highlighting the country's growing appeal for global investors.
Five countries supplied about 75% FDI
Most of this investment came from Singapore, the US Mauritius, Japan, and the Netherlands, together making up about three-quarters of all FDI.
Sectors like manufacturing, computer services, and finance are seeing a big boost.
Plus, global giants like Amazon and Google have announced major new projects here lately, showing strong confidence in India as a top spot for fresh investments.