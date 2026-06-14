India opens access for nonresident individuals under portfolio investment route
Big news for global investors: India just opened its doors wider.
Now, individual persons resident outside India, not just NRIs or OCIs, can invest in listed Indian companies under the portfolio investment route.
The Finance Ministry announced this move to encourage more foreign participation and make the markets more accessible.
India: caps approvals and anti-money laundering
Overseas investors can buy, sell, or transfer shares through recognized stock exchanges, but there are clear caps: no single person can own over 10% of a company's shares, and all such investors together cannot cross 24%.
If investment or transfer results in ownership or control of a listed Indian company going to entities or citizens of a country sharing a land border with India, or where the beneficial owner belongs to such jurisdictions, you will need government approval first.
Plus, strict anti-money laundering rules apply to keep things clean and compliant.