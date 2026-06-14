India opens access for nonresident individuals under portfolio investment route

India: caps approvals and anti-money laundering

Overseas investors can buy, sell, or transfer shares through recognized stock exchanges, but there are clear caps: no single person can own over 10% of a company's shares, and all such investors together cannot cross 24%.

If investment or transfer results in ownership or control of a listed Indian company going to entities or citizens of a country sharing a land border with India, or where the beneficial owner belongs to such jurisdictions, you will need government approval first.

Plus, strict anti-money laundering rules apply to keep things clean and compliant.