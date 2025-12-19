Next Article
India opens doors to global investors with bold financial reforms
India just rolled out major financial reforms, including a new law that lets foreign companies fully own insurance firms.
The move is designed to bring fresh capital into sectors that need it most.
There are also changes in banking, pensions, and markets—basically making it easier for savings to flow into things like infrastructure and factories.
Big boost in foreign investment, but some bumps remain
These changes fit right into PM Modi's big-picture plan for India's economy by 2047.
And they're already making waves: foreign direct investment doubled this year, hitting $7.6 billion between April and September.
Even with some investors pulling out and the rupee weakening, experts say these reforms set India up for long-term growth and more opportunities ahead.